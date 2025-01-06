CT DOT Warns Of Treacherous Roads; Crashes Reported Across State From Icy Conditions

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered the state into its severe cold weather protocol that will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, and run through noon Thursday.

Those cold temperatures have wreaked havoc on several roads across the state. Facebook groups across the state are littered with reports of black ice, crashes, and bad conditions in multiple locations.

The state's DOT told drivers to remain alert as they navigate these roads and install chains if possible. Crews are working to keep main highways and thoroughfares clear.

Temperatures are expected to remain at or below freezing until Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow flurries and light rain are expected in north Connecticut Monday afternoon and evening, which will make some roads particularly treacherous.

To keep up with real-time traffic in your area or updates on road conditions, visit ctroads.org/.

Warming stations, shelters, and other provisions can be found at www.211ct.org.

