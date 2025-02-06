CT Cracks Down On Illegal Slot Machines Rigged To Steal Money

Investigators seized six machines and $900 in cash from four locations in December 2024, the Department of Consumer Protection said in a news release on Thursday, Feb. 6. Officials didn't say where the slots were found.

Slot machines are only legal in Connecticut through Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun Casino.

One illegal machine confiscated had collected $191,359 but paid out only 66 percent to players. In comparison, regulated slot machines and online casino games must return at least 80 percent over time.

Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, and their online partners—DraftKings and FanDuel—returned more than 94.6 percent of wagers as winnings in 2024, according to the DCP.

"If you choose to gamble, it is critical to do it on a legal, licensed platform, whether that’s at one of our state's two casinos, or through the licensed and regulated online gaming platforms," said DCP commissioner Bryan Cafferelli. "These illegal machines pose a significant risk to communities, and we will be confiscating any illegal machines found by our investigators. Thank you to our team who works hard day in and day out to ensure the integrity of gaming in our state."

DCP's gaming division said illegal machines can put players' personal information at risk, have no age restrictions, and offer significantly worse odds than licensed slots.

"Put simply, they are designed to take your money," said Kris Gilman, DCP's gaming director. "Anyone with knowledge of an illegal machine is asked to make a report to the department so that enforcement action can be taken against the operator of the illegal machine. Consumers who have placed wagers on illegal machines are not the target of this investigation."

The DCP also said it was planning more enforcement actions in February to crack down on illegal gambling.

Anyone who spots an illegal gambling machine can report it by emailing DCP.Gaming@ct.gov.

