Connecticut’s Tax‑Free Week Returns — Save on Clothing, Shoes & Online Orders

For seven days only, shoppers will skip Connecticut’s 6.35% state sales tax on qualifying clothing and footwear priced under $100 per item—and yes, online purchases count as long as they’re paid for during the week and shipped to a Connecticut address.

That means now’s the time to refresh your closet and your cart. Think back‑to‑school fashion from Shein, Macy’s, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Amazon, or go after new Nike sneakers, Converse styles, and deals at Famous Footwear.

Even better, the exemption applies per item, not per transaction. So you can buy multiple qualifying pieces and each one under $100 avoids the tax. Want to grab two pairs of $90 shoes? Go for it. A $60 jacket and a $95 backpack? You’re good.

And yes, if you check out online with qualifying items during tax-free week, Connecticut law says the tax comes off automatically at checkout.

This tradition dates back to 2000, when the state introduced it to give families relief ahead of the school year. While it originally lasted two weeks, the current one-week version still brings real savings.

For the full list of what qualifies, check the official guidance from the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services.

