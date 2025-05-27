Community Rallies Around Toddler Of Hartford Firefighter Severely Burned In Freak Accident

Giuliana "GiGi" DeBella, daughter of Mike DeBella, was seriously burned on her face, hands, arm, shoulder, and chest, on Sunday, May 18, a GoFundMe to benefit her and her family said.

She was admitted to Shriners Children's Burn Center in Boston, where she is undergoing intensive treatment.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $46,000 of its $55,000 goal, thanks to donations from over 430 contributors. The funds will help cover the cost of GiGi’s care and allow her parents, Mike and Loren, to stay by her side during her recovery.

Fire departments across Connecticut have been rallying behind the DeBella family, sharing the GoFundMe to support one of their own in a time of crisis.

