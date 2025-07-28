Citi has launched its most exclusive credit card yet, the Citi Strata Elite, the company announced on Monday, July 28. The card joins a wave of recent upgrades from competitors like American Express and Chase aimed at frequent travelers and high spenders.

The $595-per-year card offers up to 12x points on hotel stays, car rentals, and attractions booked through Citi Travel, plus 6x on air travel and weekend dining.

It also includes nearly $1,500 in annual value through perks like airline lounge passes, travel credits, and dining benefits.

"We have curated flexible lifestyle benefits that we know our customers will want to use — because we asked them what they value," said Pam Habner, head of Citi's US branded cards and lending. "And this is the only branded credit card that has American Airlines benefits built right into the card."

The launch follows a string of moves by rivals.

American Express recently announced a major refresh of its Platinum cards, expanding Centurion Lounge access and boosting dining reservations through its acquisition of Tock. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase has upgraded its Sapphire Reserve card, a longtime favorite among premium cardholders.

The Citi Strata Elite joins the competition with:

$300 annual hotel credit

$200 Splurge Credit for brands like American Airlines and Live Nation

$200 in annual Blacklane chauffeur credits

$120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit every four years

Four Admirals Club passes worth over $300

Complimentary Priority Pass Select membership (valued at $469)

Cardholders can also convert Citi ThankYou Points to American Airlines miles to use toward travel.

"American is deepening its partnership with Citi to deliver even more benefits that combine the best of American and Citi’s rewards offerings," said Scott Long, senior vice president of AAdvantage at American Airlines. "The new Citi Strata Elite Card provides Citi cardmembers an exciting opportunity to experience some of the fantastic benefits the AAdvantage program offers."

Citigold Private Clients can offset the full $595 fee in year one and receive $145 annually after that. Other Citigold members also receive an annual $145 credit. Additional users cost $75 each per year.

The Strata Elite expands Citi's newly rebranded lineup, which also includes the Citi Strata and Citi Strata Premier cards. The lower-tier Strata card offers 5x points on travel booked through Citi, 3x on supermarkets, gas, and transit, and 3x on a self-selected category – without an annual fee.

Citi says the new portfolio is designed to let cardmembers "curate the life they envision," and the premium Strata Elite is clearly aimed at keeping pace with high-end rivals by packing in travel, dining, and entertainment benefits that appeal to modern, experience-driven consumers.

