Caterpillar Dumped By World's Largest Sovereign Fund Over Israeli Military Ties

Norway's Government Pension Fund Global announced it was divesting from Caterpillar and five Israeli banks on Monday, Aug. 25. The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund has more than $1.7 trillion in assets, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

The fund's Council on Ethics said that Caterpillar bulldozers have aided Israel in "the widespread unlawful destruction of Palestinian property."

"There is no doubt that Caterpillar's products are being used to commit extensive and systematic violations of international humani­tarian law," the council said in a statement. "The company has also not implemented any measures to pre­vent such use."

Caterpillar, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the White House have not publicly commented on the divestment.

The fund held $2.1 billion worth of Caterpillar shares, The Guardian reported. That amounts to about 1.2% of the company, making the fund one of Caterpillar's largest shareholders.

Norway's fund is also ending investments in five Israeli banks tied to settlement financing in the West Bank: Bank Leumi, Bank Hapoalim, First International Bank of Israel, Mizrahi Tefahot, and Fibi Holdings. The fund is pulling $3 billion "due to an unacceptable risk that the companies contribute to serious violations of the rights of individuals in situations of war and conflict."

Illinois-based Caterpillar manufactures the D9 armored bulldozer, a machine long supplied to the Israeli military. Human rights groups like the American Friends Service Committee say that the bulldozers have led assaults during Israel's ground invasion of Gaza, demolishing entire neighborhoods and carving out new military corridors across the territory.

Former President Joe Biden blocked shipments of D9 bulldozers in 2024, but President Donald Trump lifted that freeze. The D9s arrived in Israel in July, with $295 million in additional bulldozers set to be delivered in 2027.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations praised Norway's divestment.

"Bulldozers should be used to build communities — not to destroy them," CAIR said. "This action sends a clear message to corporations and governments alike: complicity in war crimes has consequences. As Israel's genocide in Gaza continues — with over 62,000 Palestinians slaughtered by Israeli terror forces, and famine now officially declared by the United Nations — the international community must end all support, funding, and arms transfers to the far-right Netanyahu regime. It is long past time for our own government and governments worldwide to act, not with words, but with accountability."

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says at least 62,122 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, with another 156,000 injured as of Wednesday, Aug. 20. A UN review of verified deaths in May found that nearly 70% of those killed were women and children.

By comparison, Israeli officials report 454 soldiers have died in Gaza since its ground operation began. About 1,654 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed, with the majority of deaths linked to the Hamas-led attacks of Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

A growing number of organizations have described Israel's occupation of Gaza as a genocide. Notable adopters of the phrase include Amnesty International and the UN Special Committee.

Two prominent Israeli human rights groups, B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI), also said in late July that their own country is committing a genocide.

"This is not a temporary crisis," PHRI said. "It is a strategy to eliminate the conditions needed for life. Even if Israel stops the offensive today, the destruction it has inflicted guarantees that preventable deaths – from starvation, infection, and chronic illness – will continue for years. This is not collateral damage. This is not a side effect of war. It is the systematic creation of unlivable conditions. It is the denial of survivability. It is a genocide."

The Israeli and US governments have repeatedly denied all genocide accusations, as well as groups like the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee.

"Genocide is a very specific crime with legal elements requiring intent and action that are difficult to meet, and in no way do Israeli policies and actions reach this legal threshold," the ADL said. "While one may condemn particular Israeli policies or actions with regard to Palestinians, the fact remains that in no way has Israel engaged in any action with the intent to exterminate, in whole or in part, the Palestinian people."

The International Court of Justice ruled in July 2024 that Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land are illegal under international law. Israel has disputed the ruling from the UN's top court, calling it "fundamentally wrong."

Norway joined Ireland and Spain in recognizing Palestine as a state in May 2024, the Associated Press reported. During the summer of 2025, countries like Australia, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom announced plans for conditional recognition.

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund owns about 1.5% of the world's listed stocks and has long applied ethical guidelines set by Norway's parliament.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.