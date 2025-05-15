Casting Call: Paid Commercial Filming In Hartford Seeks CT Actors — Travel Covered

The commercial is for a professional judicial educational campaign meant to teach the public about the appeals process and how to waive court fees in a fun and engaging way, organizers said on an audition website.

The commercial will film in Hartford on June 23, 24, or 30, organizers said. The exact date will be determined later.

It pays $700 for 10 hours of work with a $300 usage buyout. Round-trip train fare or up to $100 in gas reimbursement is available for those driving to the set from out of the area. A $35 food allowance is also available for actors. Hotel accommodations can also be arranged.

Only Connecticut residents can apply.

Casting agents are looking for an African American man between 45 and 60 years old.

Must exude warmth, credibility, and a professional yet approachable demeanor. Comfortable delivering legal-style content with clarity and confidence. Must be highly experienced with teleprompter use

The second role will go to a Hispanic male or female in their late 20s or 30s.

Should possess a polished, trustworthy presence and strong communication skills. Must convey legal information with authority and approachability. Extensive teleprompter experience is required

Anyone interested and who fits those criteria should email miamitalentcasting@gmail.com to get self-tape instructions. Send recent headshots, a resume, and note teleprompter experience.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.