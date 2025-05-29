Capitol Hotel In Downtown Hartford Hits Market With No Strings Attached

The Capitol Hotel, a nine-story, 96-room property located directly across from Union Station, is being offered for sale with no brand or management ties, making it a blank canvas for new owners.

The Capitol Hotel sits at 424-440 Asylum Street and 22 Union Place, right at the edge of the city’s transportation heart, within walking distance of trains and buses and minutes from I-91 and I-84. That access makes it ideal for any new owners considering converting the hotel into apartments or condos.

The hotel is also within walking distance of key Hartford attractions, including the XL Center and the Connecticut Convention Center. Nearby are major employers in insurance, finance, and government, along with schools like UConn Hartford, Trinity College, and the University of Hartford.

According to Upland Property Advisors, the firm marketing the hotel, the buyer can make immediate changes, such as rebranding, repositioning, or even converting the building for another use, like housing.

The company did not set an official, public asking price.

Built in 1961, the hotel, with rooms renting in the low $100-a-night range according to Google, has been regularly renovated and maintained, meaning there are "no immediate capital needs,” the firm says in the listing. It includes rooms in multiple configurations and offers amenities like a breakfast area, business center, meeting rooms, and fitness space.

In a city where parking is at a premium, The Capitol Hotel has an added perk: a 46-space indoor garage and a surface lot that together help generate “additional revenue, directly benefiting the bottom line.”

