Uecker, 90, died at his home early in the morning on Thursday, Jan. 16, the Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Baseball said. The baseball hall-of-famer was the Brewers' primary broadcaster since 1971 and became synonymous with summer for generations of Milwaukee fans.

Uecker's family said he quietly battled small-cell lung cancer since early 2023.

"Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter," Uecker's family said in a statement. "He brought joy to countless listeners through his wit, charisma, and love for baseball, Milwaukee, and all of Wisconsin, creating a legacy that will forever be cherished. While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility, and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts."

The Brewers remembered the man who earned the nickname "Mr. Baseball" from late-night TV host Johnny Carson.

"Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss," the team said. "He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends.

“Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure. Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words."

For more than 50 years, Uecker's voice brought life to Brewers games, blending humor and storytelling in a way that resonated far beyond Wisconsin. His career earned him accolades like the prestigious Ford C. Frick Award in 2003, his induction into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2001, and a statue outside American Family Field.

MLB commissioner emeritus and former Brewers owner Bud Selig said Uecker was a lifelong friend and called his death a "giant loss."

"Bob had the easiest way of making others feel at ease, share a laugh and always left people feeling a little better," said Selig. "Nobody was his equal. I am so grateful that Bob’s friendship was a constant presence throughout most of my life.

"For over fifty years, rarely did a day pass where we missed a conversation, a sharing of stories, and countless laughs. That cannot be replaced and is a giant loss, but I am lucky to have experienced that kind of enduring friendship."

Uecker was also known to younger generations for his role in the "Major League" movie franchise. He starred as the Cleveland baseball team's play-by-play announcer, using his iconic catchphrase "Just a bit outside!"

Outside of baseball, Uecker also played the father and sportswriter George Owens in the 1980s sitcom Mr. Belvedere. He also announced some major wrestling events, including WrestleMania IV in 1988 when he was choked by André the Giant during a backstage interview.

Uecker also hosted Saturday Night Live in 1984, along with guest appearances on shows like "Futurama", "Who's The Boss?", and "Monsters At Work". He even starred in several Miller Lite commercials in the 80s and 90s.

The Brewers will hold a public celebration of Uecker's life, with details to follow.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.