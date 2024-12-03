Bodycam Footage Shows Hartford Police Shoot Armed Man In SUV (Video)

The Office of Inspector General announced Tuesday, Dec. 3, that it is investigating the shooting, which occurred Saturday night in Hartford, involving 48-year-old Alexander Garay.

The incident began around 8:15 p.m. when police responded to 911 calls of a man, later identified as Alexander Garay, brandishing a gun at 730 Maple Ave, authorities said. Garay sped away before officers arrived, according to a news release from the Inspector General’s Office.

Police tracked Garay’s vehicle, which later crashed at the intersection of Broad Street and West Preston Street. Officers Gabrielle Arruda and Elvis Martinez approached the vehicle and ordered Garay to show his hands.

Despite repeated commands and police using a stun gun on him, Garay refused to comply, the release said.

Garay continually screams "Leave me alone," and at one point climbs into the backseat of the SUV, where one of the officers yells to her partner that he is reaching for a weapon.

“When Officer Arruda saw Garay in possession of a firearm, she ordered him to drop the weapon,” officials stated. “When he failed to do so, she fired her weapon twice, striking Garay.”

Officers administered first aid at the scene before paramedics took Garay to Hartford Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, the report said. Police found a loaded Taurus Arms 9mm pistol in his car.

The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, Hartford Police Department, and other agencies are investigating the incident. No officers were injured.

