Benjamin White was convicted of murdering Simon Griffin, 33, by shooting him in the head inside Griffin's Hartford home, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice announced on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Another man, 27, was also shot in the neck but survived.

According to trial evidence, White joined Griffin and the surviving victim to smoke and drink at the Laurel Street apartment on Aug. 11, 2022. The men got into an argument over a past crime White had committed. White then left the room, returned with a gun, and ordered the men to sit on the floor. He opened fire, killing Griffin and wounding the other man.

Along with murder, White was convicted of assault in the first degree and possession of a firearm, prosecutors said.

A judge will sentence him in January 2026.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.