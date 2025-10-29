Overcast 52°

Benjamin White Guilty Of Killing Simon Griffin In Hartford

A Connecticut jury has found a 38-year-old man guilty of a fatal shooting inside an apartment in 2022. 

Photo Credit: Hartford Police
Josh Lanier
Benjamin White was convicted of murdering Simon Griffin, 33, by shooting him in the head inside Griffin's Hartford home, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice announced on Wednesday, Oct. 29. 

Another man, 27, was also shot in the neck but survived.

According to trial evidence, White joined Griffin and the surviving victim to smoke and drink at the Laurel Street apartment on Aug. 11, 2022. The men got into an argument over a past crime White had committed. White then left the room, returned with a gun, and ordered the men to sit on the floor. He opened fire, killing Griffin and wounding the other man.

Along with murder, White was convicted of assault in the first degree and possession of a firearm, prosecutors said. 

A judge will sentence him in January 2026.

