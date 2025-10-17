Apple TV, Peacock Launch Bundle Promising Big Savings: What To Know

A new Apple TV and Peacock bundle will launch on Monday, Oct. 20. The bundle will cost $14.99 per month for Apple TV and Peacock Premium, or $19.99 for the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus.

The deal will cost users more than 30% less than subscribing to both services separately

"There is no more perfect combination of entertainment than the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle, with our complementary content portfolios featuring the best shows, movies, sports, and live events," said NBCUniversal Media Group chair Matt Strauss. "With this first-of-its-kind initiative with Apple, we're redefining what the customer journey should be for a streaming bundle with rich sampling and a smooth sign-up process, and we're broadening the reach of Peacock to even more audiences."

Apple One Family and Premier members will receive a 35% discount on Peacock Premium Plus, the first streaming discount offered through Apple's all-in-one subscription plan.

"We're thrilled to introduce this all-inclusive bundle of incredible programming and to bring Apple TV's beloved shows and movies to more viewers in more places," Apple TV vice president Oliver Schusser said. "From acclaimed originals to can't-miss live sports, the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle unites the best of entertainment in a simple and seamless experience."

Apple TV and Peacock have raised their individual rates in recent months. Peacock hiked its monthly cost by $3 in July, while Apple increased its subscriptions to $12.99 in August.

The bundle comes days after Apple TV+ quietly dropped the "plus" from its name. The tech giant said the rebrand brings "a vibrant new identity" to the streaming platform that launched in November 2019.

Meanwhile, NBC is preparing for the highly anticipated return of its NBA coverage, which comes back after a 23-year hiatus on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Peacock will show exclusive games on Monday nights, along with NBC simulcasts on Sundays and Tuesdays.

The partnership also joins two popular services for soccer fans. Apple TV has Emmy Award-winning series "Ted Lasso" and global rights to Major League Soccer matches, while Peacock is the US home of the English Premier League.

NBCUniversal also reached a deal with Amazon in August to put Peacock Premium Plus on Prime Video Channels.

