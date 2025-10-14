Apple TV+ Changes Name For 'Vibrant New Identity': What To Know

The tech giant's streaming service is now simply called Apple TV. The company quietly revealed the change this week in a news release announcing the streaming date for "F1: The Movie," which will be on Friday, Dec. 12.

The move comes a few weeks before the sixth anniversary of Apple TV+, which launched on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

"Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity," the company said.

Apple hasn't released any further details about the name change.

The streaming service is known for popular TV shows like "Severance" and "Ted Lasso." Apple TV had eight original titles during its fall 2019 launch, including "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "The Morning Show," "See," and "Servant."

Apple TV originals have earned 620 wins and 2,816 award nominations, Deadline reported. It became the first streaming service to win the Academy Award for Best Picture with "CODA" at the 2022 Oscars.

In August, Apple raised the streaming service's monthly subscription price from $9.99 to $12.99. It was the third price hike in Apple TV's history.

The name tweak follows a wave of streaming rebrands across the industry.

Warner Bros. Discovery changed Max back to HBO Max, while Paramount+ recently dropped the Showtime name from its premium tier. ESPN and Fox both launched new direct-to-consumer apps in August.

Apple TV has also expanded its live sports offerings, including Major League Baseball games on Fridays and the global rights to Major League Soccer matches.

