Amazon Cracks Down On Prime Sharing Perks: Here's What's Changing

The Prime Invitee Program will end on Wednesday, Oct. 1, according to notices sent to users and updates posted on Amazon's customer service site. Invitees will lose access to shared delivery perks unless they're added to the new Amazon Family feature.

Amazon Family allows members to share benefits with one other adult living in their home, up to four teens added before Monday, April 7, and up to four child profiles. Benefits include free delivery, Prime Video with ads, Prime Reading, exclusive deals, and third-party perks such as Grubhub.

Prime members can also share Amazon Music Prime with one other adult in their household.

"To share benefits, you and your invitee must live together at the same primary residential address," Amazon said. "This is the address you consider to be your home and where you spend the majority of your time."

For years, Prime members could share free two-day shipping with another adult at a different address. Starting in October, additional adults will need their own membership, which costs $139 a year.

The change comes after Prime signups in the US before Prime Day fell short of 2024's total and the online retail giant's own targets, Reuters reported. The four-day event for widespread discounts was in early July.

An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC that Prime membership "continues to show strong growth and customer engagement" and that Prime Day delivered "record-breaking sign-ups worldwide."

