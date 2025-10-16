Aldi is promoting a full Thanksgiving meal that can feed up to 10 people for about $40. The German supermarket chain announced the deal in a news release on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The 21-item meal includes a 14-pound turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.

"The Aldi commitment to low prices is unwavering and I am thrilled that we are able to offer an even more affordable holiday meal than last year," said Aldi US CEO Atty McGrath. "Saving our shoppers money is our mission every day — but is especially important during the holidays when they need it most."

The dinner's items are sold individually and clearly marked on store shelves. No coupons or memberships are required for the deal.

Aldi claims that it has the lowest per-person price on a Thanksgiving meal of any nationwide retailer.

"Thanksgiving is the biggest food holiday of the year, and Aldi is proud to lead the industry once again on price," said Aldi US chief operating officer Scott Patton. "Price leadership is part of our DNA, and the holidays are when our commitment to value really shines. We believe families shouldn't have to make trade-offs to feed everyone, especially at Thanksgiving."

Aldi's deal comes as more grocery shoppers feel financial pain.

Nearly half of Americans say groceries are harder to afford than in 2024, according to a Harris/Axios poll in September. Many staples, including ground beef, eggs, and coffee, have spiked far above the overall 3.2% food inflation rate over the past year, pushing grocery costs up more than 30% since 2020.

President Donald Trump's tariffs have also raised some food prices and strained household budgets. Economic analysis from Goldman Sachs found that US consumers are covering more than half the costs of Trump's duties, leading to rising inflation.

The Thanksgiving deal will be available all the way until Christmas Eve on Wednesday, Dec. 24.

