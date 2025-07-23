635K Instagram, Facebook Accounts Removed For Targeting Children As Meta Adds Safety Tools

The tech giant announced changes to its measures aimed at protecting young users in a blog post on Wednesday, July 23. The purge comes as Meta adds new restrictions to accounts run by adults that feature children.

In the first half of 2025, Meta said its enforcement teams took down nearly 135,000 Instagram accounts for leaving sexualized comments or requesting sexual images on accounts that primarily feature children under 13. Another 500,000 Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to the originals were also removed.

The company notified users who were targeted by those accounts and encouraged them to block and report.

"People who seek to exploit children don't limit themselves to any one platform, which is why we also shared information about these accounts with other tech companies through the Tech Coalition's Lantern program," Meta said.

Meta also announced new updates aimed at shielding teens from predators and scammers on Instagram. The change applies to teen accounts, which come with stricter controls by default, and adult-run accounts that feature children like parent influencers and child performers.

The adult-run accounts will also be automatically placed into the strictest messaging settings, along with having their filters turned on to avoid offensive comments. Meta also said it has made it harder for suspicious accounts to find adult-run accounts through searches or recommendations.

Teen accounts also have new safety tips at the top of direct messages, making it easier for teens to block and report unwanted accounts. Users will also see when the other account joined Instagram and receive warnings if the person may be in another country.

Meta said teens blocked one million accounts and reported another million in June alone after seeing these warnings.

"While we've always encouraged people to both block and report, this new combined option will make this process easier, and help make sure potentially violating accounts are reported to us, so we can review and take action," said Meta.

Nudity protection remains a key tool as well: 99% of teens keep it on, and 40% of blurred images stay blurred in DMs. According to Meta, users decided not to forward suspected nude images 45% of the time after seeing a warning in May.

The changes come a few months after Meta banned kids 15 and younger from livestreaming on Instagram unless they have a parent's approval.

