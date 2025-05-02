$4M Scratch-Off Surprise: Hartford Man Scores Grand Prize Playing Favorite Game

He had been playing the “$4,000,000 Fortune” scratch game since it launched in December 2023. This time, his ticket revealed the top prize — $4 million.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Mobil gas station on Weston Street in Hartford. The winner described his reaction to the big reveal by saying he “had to count the number of zeros” in front of him. “It was six.”

The winner's name was not released.

A loyal fan of the game, the man said he plans to use the money to make a major change. He’s aiming to “reset his life” and pursue a higher education degree.

The Mobil station where the ticket was sold will receive a $40,000 bonus.

