4 Historic Hartford Homes Moving To Make Way For Parking Garage

The move will occur in Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 29, causing traffic to be a mess in certain parts of town.

Monica Buchanan of Connecticut Children's, one of the groups building the garage, said the four historic homes from Lincoln Street will be relocated to new locations within Hartford to make way for a new 9-story, $60M parking garage.

The garage will serve Connecticut Children’s patient families, team members, and Hartford residents, Buchanan said.

The move will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, beginning on Lincoln Street (Friday, Aug. 30, rain day).

From there, two homes will move to Putnam Street, one to Lawrence Street, and one to Hungerford Street.

The move will temporarily impact utilities such as electricity and cable for some businesses and homes along the route, lasting one to four hours.

Most homes will not lose their power.

If electricity or internet is needed during the home relocation, residents can go to the Hartford Public Library (603 Park St.) starting at 9 a.m.

If you have a medical condition that will be negatively impacted by losing power, please call 860-712-4634.

The project is a collaborative effort led by Connecticut Children’s, SINA, the City of Hartford, and LAZ Parking to make space for the garage that will include 900 new parking spots, retail spaces, and potential future businesses.

Officials said the project will also bring jobs and economic growth to Hartford.

The homes, which hold historic significance, will be renovated in the coming months for future housing.

A community watch party will be hosted at the Park Street Library. All families impacted by the move will receive food, water, and access to the library, which has air conditioning and charging opportunities.

Lt. Araon Boisvert with the Hartford Police said the endeavor would heavily impact vehicular and pedestrian traffic and create utility disruption in designated areas.

