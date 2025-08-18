4 Family Members, Including 2 Children, Killed in Hartford Fire

Hartford firefighters were called to a home on Shultas Place around 2:36 a.m. Monday. When crews arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames, officials said.

According to Hartford Fire Department Chief Rodney Barco confirmed the number of people killed and said three others were also taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries after slipping and falling inside the burning home, officials said.

NBC Connecticut spoke with Sarayaliz Hernandez, who identified herself as a family member of the deceased. She said her loved ones who died were her “three sisters, ages 25, 21, and 14,” and her “3-year-old nephew.” Those who survived were 18-, 16-, 4-, and 1-year-old, Hernandez told reporters.

Hartford firefighters didn't release the victims' names.

Sarayaliz Hernandez told NBC that the four people who died slept upstairs. She explained the survivors escaped the flames through the back of the house. Hernandez speculated that firefighters may have struggled to reach the people on the second floor.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said in a statement that a dark, heavy cloud hung over the city today.

I am heartbroken to share that earlier this morning, a devastating fire on Shultas Place claimed the lives of two adults and two children. On behalf of the City of Hartford, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those we lost. We are also keeping those who were injured and are being treated in the hospital in our thoughts, and we wish them strength and healing in the days ahead.Our entire community grieves with you in this moment of unimaginable pain. I want to thank the brave members of the Hartford Fire Department and Hartford Police Department who responded quickly and with courage in extremely dangerous conditions. Their efforts prevented further tragedy, and we are grateful for their service and sacrifice.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.