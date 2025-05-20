Fair 47°

$30 Concert Tickets Return For Summer: Here's How To Get Them

You can catch some major summer concerts without breaking the bank thanks to a new deal.

Singer Avril Lavigne and rapper Nelly.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - Crisco 1492 (left) and reeb0k2008 (right)
Alternative rock band Blink-182.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - IllaZilla
Chris Spiker
Live Nation's "Ticket to Summer" deal is back on Wednesday, May 21. The promotion offers $30 all-in tickets to shows by some of the biggest names in music, including Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, and The Black Keys.

The deal covers a wide range of genres and artists. Here are just a few of the top acts included in the promotion:

  • Alice Cooper & Judas Priest
  • Avril Lavigne
  • Billy Idol
  • Blink-182
  • Cyndi Lauper
  • Halsey
  • James Taylor
  • Keith Urban
  • Kesha
  • Little Big Town
  • Nelly
  • Papa Roach & Rise Against
  • Pierce the Veil
  • Rod Stewart
  • The Black Keys
  • Tyler Childers
  • Willie Nelson

The $30 price includes all service fees, with taxes added at checkout where applicable. Fans can purchase up to four tickets per event, while supplies last.

Rakuten customers get early access at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20. 

Rakuten members must log into their accounts for their code and can also earn cashback on purchases. Tickets will be delivered digitally in most cases, with other delivery options available at checkout. 

You can find a full list of participating concerts on Live Nation's website.

