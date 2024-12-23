Partly Cloudy 21°

15 Left Homeless After Fire Guts Hartford Home Days Before Christmas

A late-night fire tore through a Connecticut home this week, sending one person to the hospital and displacing 15 people, authorities said. 

Hartford firefighters extinguished a fire at 62&nbsp;Adams Street just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23.

 Photo Credit: Patrick Dooley/Squad Fire Photos
Josh Lanier
Hartford firefighters received a 911 call around 4:40 a.m. about the blaze at a multi-family home at 62 Adams Street in the Upper Albany neighborhood. 

Flames engulfed the home's first floor when crews arrived, but they were to battle them back and get the fire under control. No firefighters were injured in the incident. 

Paramedics took one person from the home for treatment. Their condition and the extent of their injuries were not immediately clear. 

Authorities said the fire displaced 15 people. The American Red Cross is assisting them. 

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. 

