$100M In Medical Debts Canceled For 100,000 CT Residents — Here's Who Qualifies

The debt relief comes from a statewide effort led by Gov. Ned Lamont and the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt. The goal is to give families struggling with unpaid medical bills a fresh start — no applications, no strings attached, the governor's office said.

“Medical debt causes additional anxiety and stress when individuals and families are coping with potentially life-threatening health situations,” Gov. Lamont said.

People qualify for the relief if they earn less than four times the federal poverty level of $32,150, or if their medical bills are 5 percent or more of their yearly income.

Those who qualify will get a letter from Undue Medical Debt in the mail. The envelope is clearly marked, so don't toss it by mistake. Inside is the official notice letting recipients know their debt has been canceled.

Click here to see what the letter looks like.

“Erasing medical debt for an additional 100,000 residents will greatly ease the stress they are facing and will free them up to focus on their health and well-being,” said State Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey.

This isn't the first time Connecticut residents drowning in medical debt have received a lifeline. In December, 23,000 people had $30 million in medical debt wiped away through the program.

This is the second round of relief. The first, in December, cleared $30 million in medical debt for 23,000 people.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.