Man Breaks Into Chaplin Home, Flees Cops, Found Hiding in Backyard Hours Later: Police

Travis Stimson, 50, of Canterbury, was identified by the resident of a home on Willimantic Road in Chaplin as the person who forced his way through her damaged back door early Tuesday, Aug. 5, and started arguing with her guest, according to Connecticut State Police. She said Stimson left only after she threatened to call the authorities.

The woman told officers that Stimson had broken the door on a previous visit, but she hadn’t reported it and had not repaired it. The door was being held shut with screws, she explained, and Stimson pushed through it and went upstairs before she stopped him, police said.

By the time police arrived, Stimson was gone. Both the woman and her guest said they saw him leave on foot but didn’t know where he went. Police issued an alert and brought in multiple K-9 units to search the area.

During the investigation, troopers learned Stimson also had an active arrest warrant tied to an earlier incident this summer.

On June 16, a Chaplin business contacted police after a man was reportedly passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle. The driver woke up, moved the car behind a nearby building, and fled on foot before officers arrived. Police later found the car abandoned with drug paraphernalia in plain view and determined it was uninsured.

Stimson was identified as the driver, even though his license was suspended, police said.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a witness spotted someone matching Stimson’s description on North Windham Road in Windham. About 10 minutes later, troopers located him in a backyard and arrested him without incident.

Stimson was charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, interfering with an officer, and disorderly conduct, police said.

He was also charged under the earlier warrant with illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, illegal operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interfering with an officer.

He was held on a total $75,000 bond, according to State Police.

