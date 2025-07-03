Replay Records, which opened in 1989, announced on Facebook that it will close the store at the end of July. The owners, Doug and Mary Snyder, thanked the customers who've shopped there for the last three decades.

"So many people have come through our doors in the last 36 years," Mary posted. "It's truly been a remarkable adventure for us both. We've always done our very best to bring you quality vinyl at affordable prices. I hope it's been an enjoyable ride for everyone. I know Doug and I sure loved it."

Through the end of the month, the 2586 Whitney Avenue store is offering big discounts on used records and CDs.

Before the final needle drop, the Snyders are filling bins with new arrivals and hidden gems.

"Please come by to visit and shop, if you're so inclined, as we're bringing new stock in to augment the great stuff that's already there."

Their closing note was simple and heartfelt.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we are so grateful for the years we've shared with you. Thanks for everything."

