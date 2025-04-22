Fog/Mist 58°

SHARE

Quick-Thinking Son Rescues Family From Smoke-Filled Hamden House Fire

A quick-thinking son helped his family escape an overnight house fire in Hamden, Connecticut, that could have turned deadly, according to authorities.

A family escaped the fire at a Troiano Road home in Hamden Monday night, April 21. 

A family escaped the fire at a Troiano Road home in Hamden Monday night, April 21. 

 Photo Credit: Hamden Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Firefighters were called to a residence on Troiano Road in Hamden at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday, April 2. A family of four lived at the home.

Their son detected smoke early and managed to lead everyone out of the smoke-filled home to safety without injuries, Hamden firefighters said.

The extent of the damage has not been determined, but the blaze displaced the family. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

Hamden fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

to follow Daily Voice Hamden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE