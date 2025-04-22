Quick-Thinking Son Rescues Family From Smoke-Filled Hamden House Fire

Firefighters were called to a residence on Troiano Road in Hamden at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday, April 2. A family of four lived at the home.

Their son detected smoke early and managed to lead everyone out of the smoke-filled home to safety without injuries, Hamden firefighters said.

The extent of the damage has not been determined, but the blaze displaced the family. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

Hamden fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hamden and receive free news updates.