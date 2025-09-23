Lamont Quadir Smith-Reed, 22, was convicted of the 2021 killing of 18-year-old Semaj Reddick-Streater of Hamden, the state prosecutor’s office said. The jury also found him guilty of conspiring to commit murder.

Reddick-Streater was shot outside the Minute Mart convenience store at 280 Circular Ave. in Hamden on May 30, 2021, police said.

In his obituary, his family said Reddick-Streater was a caring young man with a bright future.

Semaj left a huge impression on everyone he came into contact with. He was a soft-spoken, kind and respectful young man with a huge sense of humor. He could always make you smile, no matter how down you felt. Semaj never hesitated to lend a hand. He was known to help family, friends and neighbors with whatever task they were struggling with.

Reddick-Streater attended ACES Whitney High School North and was scheduled to graduate the same week he was killed. His mother accepted his diploma during the graduation ceremony.

A judge is scheduled to sentence Smith-Reed on Dec. 5.

