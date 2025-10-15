Hamden Mayor Condemns ICE Raid At Local Car Wash: ‘Deplorable, Disgusting, Inhumane’

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett sharply condemned the raid at the car wash on Dixwell Avenue, calling the federal action “deplorable” and “disgusting.”

At a press conference held at the Keefe Community Center, Garrett said the raid happened around 10:20 a.m.

"I think it's pretty clear that when you come for one of us, you're coming for all of us," Garrett said.

“ICE detained eight people working at the car wash. There was a group of people who immediately assembled trying to get names of people, and right now we’re still trying to contact families and notify these families.”

Garrett said one of her “biggest concerns” was that a mother and father were taken, leaving their children in school with no clear way to contact them.

“The actions from the administration and ICE are deplorable,” Garrett said. “They are disgusting. They are not what we represent in Hamden. We are here today to stand up for the people of Hamden, for the families that are living in fear because of an inhumane presidency.”

Officials said every worker detained by ICE, as well as a customer, was taken into custody.

Local and state officials stood alongside the mayor during the press conference, pledging to support affected families and ensure children are cared for as authorities work to locate and notify relatives.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hamden and receive free news updates.