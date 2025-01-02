Partly Cloudy and Breezy 44°

SHARE

Hamden Driver Who Sped Away From Troopers Forgot Key Detail That Led To Bust: Police

A routine traffic stop turned into a dangerous pursuit when a driver was caught speeding at 70 mph on side streets and running a red light, authorities said.

Eman Elsayed Aglan

Eman Elsayed Aglan

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Eman Elsayed Aglan, 24, of Hamden, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, interfering with an officer, and engaging police in pursuit, according to Connecticut State Police.

The incident began just before 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day when a trooper saw Aglan’s 2022 BMW X3M run a red light in West Haven, authorities said. Police initiated a traffic stop, but as Aglan slowed down and began pulling over on Campbell Street, she suddenly accelerated and fled, officials said.

Police did not pursue the vehicle out of concern for public safety, but it wasn't hard to find her. 

They used the car’s license plate to track Aglan down. Troopers contacted her by phone, and she admitted to being the driver involved in the incident, authorities said.

Aglan later met with police and was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

She was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.

to follow Daily Voice Hamden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE