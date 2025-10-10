Dominique Dancy, 45, faces multiple charges following the incident, which began just before 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, according to Connecticut State Police.

It all began when a CTDOT worker spotted a wreck on Route 15 and pulled over to help and protect the victims and oncoming vehicles. However, after he stepped out of the truck, Dancy, who was involved in the wreck, climbed into the driver's seat and sped away, State Police said.

Troopers arrived moments later and chased the truck briefly down Route 15 south before it eventually stopped.

Police arrested Dancy without further incident. She was charged with:

Operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Evading the scene of an accident (2 counts)

Engaging police in pursuit

Reckless endangerment

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Interfering with an Officer

Multiple traffic infractions

Dancy was being held on a $150,000 bond, police said.

