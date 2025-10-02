Brandi Lowery, of New Haven, and her son, Jacob Vega, died in a two-car crash in Hamden on Saturday, Sept. 28. The collision happened just before 10:15 p.m. on Davis Street near Rogers Road, according to Hamden police.

Lowery and Vega were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Five people in the other vehicle were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Vega was a second-grader at Hill Central Music Academy in New Haven, school officials confirmed. Grief counselors were made available to his classmates and other students.

Lowery grew up in Arkansas and later moved to New Haven as an adult, her family wrote in memorial posts on social media.

"Rest In Love, my beautiful daughter, Brandi Lowery," her mother, Fonda L. Stiles, posted on Facebook. "My Mini-Me in everything except this!! 😭😭😭 I love and miss you dearly, sweet baby girl! Dear sweet baby Jacob, 7 years old, my youngest grandchild, it's way too soon!"

Funeral arrangements had not been released as of Thursday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Ferrara of the Hamden Police Traffic Division at 203-230-4000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hamden and receive free news updates.