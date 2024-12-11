Live Powerline Falls On School Bus With Dozen Kids, Driver Trapped Inside In Haddam: Report

Haddam firefighters were at the Maple Avenue scene and were working to get the children and driver out safely, the station reported. Calls to Haddam firefighters were not immediately returned.

Heavy rains and strong winds downed the live line.

Workers for Eversource, who manage the electrical grid, were on scene and planned to shut off the power so the kids can be evacuated, NBC said. No injuries have been reported as of 5:30 p.m.

