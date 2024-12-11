Light Rain 61°

Live Powerline Falls On School Bus With Dozen Kids, Driver Trapped Inside In Haddam: Report

More than a dozen students were trapped beneath a fallen powerline in Haddam on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 11, NBC Connecticut reported

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Austin Pacheco
Josh Lanier
Haddam firefighters were at the Maple Avenue scene and were working to get the children and driver out safely, the station reported. Calls to Haddam firefighters were not immediately returned. 

Heavy rains and strong winds downed the live line. 

Workers for Eversource, who manage the electrical grid, were on scene and planned to shut off the power so the kids can be evacuated, NBC said.  No injuries have been reported as of 5:30 p.m. 

Click here to read the full NBC Connecticut report. 

