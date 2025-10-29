Michelle Yeagher was arrested and charged with shooting Andrew Michael Olson, of Canterbury, in the chest on Monday, Oct. 27, around 9:20 p.m., Connecticut State Police said. Yeagher celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday.

Paramedics rushed Olson from the Pratt Road home to Day Kimball Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not said what sparked the alleged confrontation that led to the shooting or detailed Yeagher and Olson's relationship.

Authorities charged Yeagher with murder, carrying a firearm while under the influence, risk of injury to a child, and first-degree reckless endangerment, State Police said.

She was being held on a $1 million bond, authorities said.

