Francisco Alves Ribeiro, of Danbury, was driving south around 6 a.m. when his Honda Accord left the roadway and crashed into a tree in the grass median near Exit 19, Connecticut State Police said.

Police closed the highway for several hours as they cleaned, cleared, and investigated the scene.

It's unclear what caused him to lose control and leave the highway.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about it to contact Trooper Timothy Ryan at 860-399-2100 or timothy.ryan@ct.gov.

