Michael Terrio, of Killingworth, a member of the Guilford Fire Department, was riding a Suzuki GSX-R1000 when he crashed into the back of a Volvo near Exit 59 southbound on Friday, Aug. 22, around 8:45 p.m., Connecticut State Police said.

Paramedics took Terrio to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Volvo’s driver, a 66-year-old man from Freehold, New Jersey, sustained minor injuries in the collision.

The Guilford Fire Department called Terrio a "dedicated public servant who committed himself to protecting the residents of Guilford. His loss is deeply felt by his fellow firefighters, colleagues across town departments, and the entire Guilford community."

Terrio grew up in Madison, graduating from Daniel Hand High School in 2011 and earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island in 2016, his obituary said. He served as a paratrooper in the military for four years, earning the rank of sergeant.

Michael was known for his handsome, strong, and stubborn spirit, his quick wit, and his regimented discipline. Family and friends remember his contagious grin, his big dreams, and the way he cared deeply for others. Passionate and brave, he lived life with intensity and heart. His greatest dream was to have a family. At the time of his passing, he was looking forward to a new chapter ahead.

A funeral mass is scheduled at St. Margaret’s Church in Madison on Friday at 10 a.m.

