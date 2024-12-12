A Few Clouds 42°

CT Lottery Player Hits Jackpot 5 Times in 1 Night, Wins $125K; $400K Ticket Sold In Guilford

A Connecticut lottery player struck gold five times during a Play4 night drawing earlier this week, winning $125,000 all with the exact same numbers. The Connecticut State Lottery announced that this historic feat marks the largest win ever recorded on the state’s new iLottery platform. 

Big Y at 830 Boston Post Road in Guilford

Josh Lanier
The winner, who purchased the tickets through iLottery, chose the combination 0-8-1-5 in the Play4 drawing. It was his wife’s birthday. Each ticket brought in $25,000, making his unique approach to the lottery a lucrative decision. 

The winner was not named.  

Play4’s odds vary depending on the wager style, but this victory demonstrates the life-changing potential of a well-chosen set of digits.

In a separate lucky streak, a Madison resident claimed $390,000 after winning the December 4 Lucky for Life drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Big Y grocery store at 830 Boston Post Road in Guilford. They opted to take the lump-sum payment rather than the annuity. 

The Big Y that sold the ticket will win a $2,500 bonus. 

