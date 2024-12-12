CT Lottery Player Hits Jackpot 5 Times in 1 Night, Wins $125K; $400K Ticket Sold In Guilford

The winner, who purchased the tickets through iLottery, chose the combination 0-8-1-5 in the Play4 drawing. It was his wife’s birthday. Each ticket brought in $25,000, making his unique approach to the lottery a lucrative decision.

The winner was not named.

Play4’s odds vary depending on the wager style, but this victory demonstrates the life-changing potential of a well-chosen set of digits.

In a separate lucky streak, a Madison resident claimed $390,000 after winning the December 4 Lucky for Life drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Big Y grocery store at 830 Boston Post Road in Guilford. They opted to take the lump-sum payment rather than the annuity.

The Big Y that sold the ticket will win a $2,500 bonus.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Guilford and receive free news updates.