$35M Guilford Waterfront Estate Includes Stonehenge Replica, Go-Kart Track

A New Haven County waterfront home at 215 Uncas Point Road in Guilford is one of the more unique homes on the market.

The 5,300-square foot, 6-bedroom, and 5-bathroom main house includes hand-carved woodworking, a home gym, a spa, and large windows overlooking the Long Island Sound, according to its Zillow listing.

There's also a 3,500-square-foot guest house with three bedrooms and bathrooms and a carriage house on the property.

But the most interesting part of the 13-acre estate has to be the rolling lawn that includes a replica of Stonehenge, a go-kart track, a tennis/basketball court, a pool with a wet bar, a dock with a sandy beach, and a grape vineyard along with fruit trees.

The replica of the United Kingdom World Heritage site was the brainchild of Yale University Professor Jonathan Rothberg, according to a 2005 "New York Times profile." He named it the Circle of Life, and it's made of 700 tons of Norwegian granite slabs.

Rothberg enlisted the expertise of Colgate University Anthropology Professor Dr. Anthony Aveni, who designed the site to align with the seasons and solstices like its over-the-pond counterpart.

Rothberg had also planned to build an observatory on the property, but the Sachem's Head planning board nixed the idea, per the Times.

