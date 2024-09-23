Partly Cloudy 64°

Wanted Man Found Hiding In Groton Home's Crawl Space After Crashing Stolen Car: Police

A man wanted out of New Hampshire was found hiding in a Connecticut home's crawl space after crashing a stolen car, police said. 

Police found a stolen 2024 Kia Soul wrecked near Esker Point Beach at 900 Groton Long Point Road on Sunday, Sept. 22. The driver, a wanted man out of New Hampshire, was found later hiding in a nearby home's crawl space.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Groton Police Department
Josh Lanier
Christopher Doleo, age 37, of Lowell, Massachusetts, faces a slew of felonies following his arrest on Sunday morning, Sept. 23, Groton Police said. 

Police in the New London County town received a 911 call around 7:15 a.m. that said a car had crashed and rolled over near Esker Point Beach, 900 Groton Long Point Road. 

Officers quickly found the car — a 2024 Kia Soul, which had been reported stolen out of Salem, New Hampshire, on its side, but the driver was nowhere. A witness said they saw a man climb out of the wreckage and stagger away. 

Investigators believe the car was speeding down the street when it lost control, hit a guardrail, bounced off several trees, and landed on its side. 

Authorities quickly linked Doleo to the stolen car, police said, and his violent criminal history forced officers to beef up efforts to find him. After a short search that included K9s and drones, officers spotted Doleo entering a home on Noble Avenue. 

Police set up a perimeter and later found him hiding in the home's crawl space, authorities said. He was arrested without incident and taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to treat his injuries from the crash. 

Authorities charged him with: 

  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Interfering with a police officer
  • Burglary (third degree) 
  • Breach of peace (second degree)
  • Reckless driving
  • Evading responsibility — property damage
  • Driving without a license
  • Fugitive from justice

A judge ordered him held on a $200,000 bond, authorities said. He also faces two felony charges of theft and contempt of court, Groton Police said. 

