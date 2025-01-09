Fair 28°

Teen Had Been Drinking, Speeding Before Crash That Killed Groton 14-Year-Old: Police

A 17-year-old driver in Connecticut has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 14-year-old boy and critically injured three other passengers, authorities announced Thursday, Jan. 9.

The Wilson family. Carson Wilson was killed and his older brother, Skyler, was in critical condition following an early-morning crash on Oct. 14, in Groton. Police have not said who was driving, but the 17-year-old is not charged with manslaughter. 

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, on Fishtown Road. Groton police said the Toyota 4Runner was traveling at a high speed when it veered off the road and struck a tree, leaving all four occupants with serious injuries.

Carson Wilson, 14, of Groton, died shortly after being taken to L+M Hospital. His older brother, Skyler Wilson, along with Kais Shiman, of Mystic, and Alex Quilter, of Groton, were also in the SUV. Police have not confirmed who was driving.

A months-long investigation revealed the driver—a 17-year-old juvenile—had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver is now facing multiple charges, including manslaughter in the second degree with a motor vehicle, misconduct with a motor vehicle, assault in the first degree, reckless driving, speeding, and operating a vehicle with an elevated blood alcohol level, which is prohibited for drivers under 21, police said. 

Police also reported violations of teenage driver laws, such as failing to ensure all passengers wore seat belts.

The juvenile driver was arrested without incident and is awaiting arraignment.

A GoFundMe campaign for the Wilson family raised more than $116,000 to help with medical and funeral expenses.

