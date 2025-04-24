Splash Zone: Great Wolf Lodge Opens Its Doors For Family Fun In Connecticut

The highly anticipated Great Wolf Lodge is officially opening its doors near Foxwoods Resort Casino for a soft opening on Friday, April 25, and it’s bringing more than just hotel rooms. Locals and visitors alike can expect an indoor waterpark packed with thrills, including 13 waterslides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and interactive water play areas — all kept at a cozy 84 degrees year-round.

The event space is located at 201 Rainmaker Drive, Mashantucket.

Among the standout features are the Pequot Plunge, a family raft ride built for shared excitement, and the Rapid Racer, a high-speed slide that lets guests race side-by-side with just a low wall between them.

Great Wolf Lodge has become a well-known name for family getaways, and this location looks to follow that tradition — but with a local twist. Positioned in a region already rich with entertainment, the resort adds another layer of fun for those making the trip to southeastern Connecticut.

Guests can also explore a wide range of on-site dining, spacious family-friendly suites, and seasonal deals and events, all designed to make vacations easy and memorable.

Information about tickets, packages, and everything the resort offers is available on the lodge’s official website.

