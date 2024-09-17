Ocean State Job Lot Is Closing Groton Store, Discounting Remaining Stock

The big box retailer said it planned to close its New London County location in Groton but did not give a specific date for the closure.

We are sad to announce our Groton, CT, store will be closing soon, but we have nearby locations in Gales Ferry, CT, and Waterford, CT - PLUS our entire Groton store is 30% off!

Ocean State Job Lot has more than 150 stores across the Northeast. The company did not disclose why the Groton location got the axe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Groton and receive free news updates.