Ocean State Job Lot Is Closing Groton Store, Discounting Remaining Stock

Discount retailer Ocean State Job Lot said it will shutter one of its Connecticut stores. The chain says the store will offer major discounts as it sells its remaining stock.  

Ocean Store Job Lot store

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia/Mike Mozart
Josh Lanier
The big box retailer said it planned to close its New London County location in Groton but did not give a specific date for the closure.

We are sad to announce our Groton, CT, store will be closing soon, but we have nearby locations in Gales Ferry, CT, and Waterford, CT - PLUS our entire Groton store is 30% off!

Ocean State Job Lot has more than 150 stores across the Northeast. The company did not disclose why the Groton location got the axe. 

