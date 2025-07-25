Motorcyclist, 26, Ejected In Serious Crash With Box Truck On I-95 In Groton

The Quaker Hill motorcyclist struck the rear of the truck and was ejected from his bike, according to Connecticut State Police.

Paramedics transported him to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, police said. The truck’s two occupants were not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski at 860-848-6500 or timothy.wengloski@ct.gov.

