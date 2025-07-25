Fog/Mist 79°

Motorcyclist, 26, Ejected In Serious Crash With Box Truck On I-95 In Groton

A 26-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured Monday after his motorcycle crashed into a box truck on northbound Interstate 95 near Exit 90 in Groton, and police are seeking witnesses.

The Quaker Hill motorcyclist struck the rear of the truck and was ejected from his bike, according to Connecticut State Police.

Paramedics transported him to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, police said. The truck’s two occupants were not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski at 860-848-6500 or timothy.wengloski@ct.gov.

