Mom Of 2 Killed On Son's 8th Birthday Along With Father Of 5 In I-95 Crash In Groton

Timothy Montague, age 36, and Lori-Lynn Botero, 34, both of New London, died on Friday night, Sept. 13, when Montague's truck clipped a guardrail at the Exit 87 off-ramp in Groton, struck a tree, and burst into flames, Connecticut State Police said.

They died at the scene. Police did not define Montague and Botero's relationship.

Montague was a father of five, and Botero leaves behind two young children. Her son turned eight the night his mother died, a fundraiser for her said.

A GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral and provide money for her children has raised more than $4,000 of its $10,000 goal by Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 17.

Several people posted memorials to Montague on social media. Many noted his work ethic and loyalty to his friends and family.

"Tim was not only a son, brother, father, and uncle, but a friend to many," an obituary posted in a fundraiser for his family said. "He had a heart of gold. He was the guy you could count on for just about anything. If Tim loved you, he’ll always love you. He was an adventurous soul, loved the outdoors, working, music, and a good time surrounded by friends and family."

Police are investigating what caused the crash. Authorities ask anyone with any information on it to call State Trooper Timothy Wengloski at 860-848-6500 Ext. 5.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Groton and receive free news updates.