Caleb Bean, 30, of Groton, was arrested after the shooting just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, at the Phoenix Park Apartments on Long Hill Road. Police said the bullet hit the woman in the leg, causing her to lose a large amount of blood.

Groton officers arrived to find the victim's boyfriend and two neighbors trying to stop the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet. She was rushed to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital and underwent emergency surgery for life-threatening injuries, police said.

She remained in the Intensive Care Unit on Monday.

Bean faces charges of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and second-degree breach of peace, authorities said.

He was held on $250,000 bail, police said.

