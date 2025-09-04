Groton Police Chase: Child Hospitalized, Cruiser Rammed, Driver Still At Large

Police said the chase started after a black 2002 Mercedes S500 fled a traffic stop in Groton City. Officers spotted the car in a parking lot, but when they approached, the driver “fled and rammed a Groton Town Police cruiser,” authorities said.

The chase raced through local roads, with the Mercedes weaving recklessly into oncoming traffic and ignoring speed limits and stop signs. Officers deployed stop sticks, but the driver swerved and slammed into a pickup truck carrying an adult and two children.

Although police said there were no apparent injuries, one child was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

The Mercedes kept going, speeding onto Interstate 95 south before stopping near a construction zone in East Lyme. Police said three people jumped out and ran into the woods.

Groton officers caught a 14-year-old girl as she tried to flee. A Connecticut State Police K-9 found a 17-year-old boy hiding nearby. Both were charged with interfering with an officer and released on juvenile summons. The driver remains at large.

Multiple departments — including East Lyme, Waterford, and Groton City police, along with Connecticut State Police — joined the chase, which forced temporary highway closures.

The cruiser hit in the parking lot suffered minor damage to the passenger side, but no officers were hurt.

Groton police said the case remains under investigation and there is no active threat to the public.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call Groton police at (860) 441-6712.

