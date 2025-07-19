A Few Clouds 79°

Groton Motorcycle Crash Leaves Ledyard Man In Critical Condition

A Ledyard man is in critical condition after a serious motorcycle crash on North Road Saturday morning, according to police.

The crash happened near Gales Ferry Road when emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Responders found 67-year-old Barry Mclarty, of Ledyard, unconscious with serious injuries, 

Police said Mclarty was heading south on North Road when he lost control of the bike. Investigators believe he laid the motorcycle down on its left side, crossed into the opposite lane, and hit the curb on the east side of the road. No other vehicles were involved.

Paramedics rushed him to L&M Hospital in New London, where he remains in critical condition. 

Police notified Mclarty’s family after identifying him.

Officers closed North Road during the investigation, and it reopened around 11:15 a.m.

Groton Police urge anyone who saw the accident or may have helpful information to call them at 860-441-6712.

