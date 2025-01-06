Groton Man On Parole For Child Porn Admits To Having More: Feds

Ryan Cameron, of Groton, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

Cameron was convicted of sharing nude photos of a 15-year-old girl in 2023, the prosecutor said. While out on parole in April 2024, Cameron had a cell phone that contained child sexual abuse material.

His parole officer took the phone for analysis and more of the offensive material was found on the phone, authorities said.

Cameron will be sentenced on March 28. He has been in prison since his arrest in May 2024.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Groton and receive free news updates.