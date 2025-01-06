Fair 24°

Groton Man On Parole For Child Porn Admits To Having More: Feds

A 22-year-old Connecticut man admitted to sharing nude photos of children while out on parole for another child pornography charge, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Markus Spiske
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Ryan Cameron, of Groton, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, the US Attorney for Connecticut said. 

Cameron was convicted of sharing nude photos of a 15-year-old girl in 2023, the prosecutor said. While out on parole in April 2024, Cameron had a cell phone that contained child sexual abuse material. 

His parole officer took the phone for analysis and more of the offensive material was found on the phone, authorities said. 

Cameron will be sentenced on March 28. He has been in prison since his arrest in May 2024. 

