Father, Son Rob Groton Bank; Motel Standoff Ends With 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized: Police

The chaos began just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 12, when Groton police received a report of a robbery at the Chelsea Groton Bank on Gold Star Highway. Two masked men passed a note to a teller demanding money and implied they had a weapon, authorities said.

After receiving cash, the men ran out of the bank and sped away in a vehicle, Groton police said.

Hours later, officers located the suspected getaway car parked behind a Super 8 Motel on Route 12 in Groton. Police identified the suspects' room and attempted to get them to surrender peacefully, but they refused to come out, authorities said. The father and son told police they had explosives.

Groton police and state troopers evacuated the motel and nearby businesses, working to keep the public safe as the standoff continued into the night.

Just after 11 p.m., officers heard two gunshots. Drone video showed that both suspects had suffered gunshot wounds.

Police moved in to assist medics in reaching the men.

Zachary Fallon, 27, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, died from his injuries. His father, Shaun Fallon, 56, remains hospitalized, Groton police said Friday.

No explosives were found in the room, police added.

“This was an extremely dangerous and volatile situation, and I want to commend the bravery and professionalism of all the law enforcement personnel involved,” said Groton Police Chief L.J. Fusaro. He also thanked the public for their patience and cooperation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Groton police at 860-441-6712.

