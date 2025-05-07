Fatal Groton Crash: Car Hits Utility Pole, Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Wreck

Multiple 911 calls came in just after 1:20 p.m. reporting a serious crash at 21 Fort Hill Road in Groton, between Depot Road and South Road, authorities said.

Groton Police responded to the scene and found that the SUV had hit the utility pole while traveling south. Officers discovered the driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, unconscious.

Paramedics rushed them to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead, according to Groton police.

The driver’s name and details are being withheld pending family notification. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities urge anyone who witnessed the wreck or has information that could assist the investigation to contact Groton Police at 860-441-6712.

