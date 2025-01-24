CT Man Found Blacked Out On Groton I-95 Ramp With BAC 4 Times Legal Limit For 2nd OUI: Police

Avi Patel, 25, of Waterford, is charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (second offense) and improper parking following the incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 23, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers were called to the northbound off-ramp at Exit 88 just after 7 p.m. for reports of a gray Hyundai Santa Fe stopped in the middle of the ramp. The obstruction caused a traffic jam stretching onto the interstate, police said.

When officers arrived, Groton police were already on the scene trying to wake Patel. As he regained consciousness, the SUV began to move forward, nearly striking a trooper’s cruiser that had been positioned to block his escape. Patel stopped the car and exited through the passenger-side door, stumbling as he got out, authorities said.

Patel smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet, police said. He failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

A chemical test of his blood revealed a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit, authorities said. This is Patel’s second arrest for operating under the influence.

Patel was released after posting a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Feb. 6.

