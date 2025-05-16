Community Remembers CT Mom Killed In Groton Crash: 'She Lit Up The Room With Her Laugh'

Vanessa Pettengill, 45, of Norwich, was killed Tuesday, May 7, after her SUV went off the road on Fort Hill Road in Groton, between Depot Road and South Road, authorities said. Paramedics rushed her to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead, according to Groton police.

The Danbury High School graduate leaves behind two children and a large extended family whom she cared for deeply.

Memorials flooded social media, with loved ones sharing stories of her devotion to her family and the dreams she held for their future.

"She was funny, beautiful, and smart and great fun to be around," Anita Pettengill posted on Facebook. "She lit up the world with her laugh."

Her family said Vanessa loved gardening, crafts, butterflies, and fashion. She was always among the best dressed in any room, they said in her obituary. But it was what was on the inside that made her truly special.

She has been described by family as having the biggest heart. Relatives said she would give you the clothes off her back if you needed them more than she did. She especially loved her children and always put them before herself.

Her funeral was held Friday, May 16, in Uncasville.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Groton and receive free news updates.